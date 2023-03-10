Create New Account
Canadian Pastor Arrested for Protesting Queerification of Children
A Canadian pastor who protested against wicked, deranged sexual perverts hosting a draq queen story hour at a library in Calgary was arrested and charged with hate crimes. Officials threatened to lock him up in prison for six months. As usual, the city’s timid, cowardly church pastors ran for cover and abandoned the pastor who was in great need of support.  Doc Burkhart and I have shocking videos to show you today about the well funded, coordinated campaign to defile the tender minds of children, toddlers, and infants by exposing them to vile, lewd dancing by sexual perverts

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/09/23

 

kidsparentsharassmentlibraryprotestershomophobicpeace officerscity of calgarycalgary policedisturbancedrag storytimeseton libraryreading with royaltyhate-motivated incidentlocal pastortransphobic slurspublic behaviour bylawinsulting behavior

