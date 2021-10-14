© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Respiratory therapist blows whistle
Follow
0
Share
Report
125 views • October 14, 2021
1. Respiratory Therapist Blows Whistle: "I'm Watching People DIE"
https://rumble.com/vnnp0z-respiratory-therapist-blows-whistle-im-watching-people-die.html
2. Joe Rogan Schools CNN’s Sanjay Gupta Over Vaccinating Children. The so called doctor from CNN is like a child compared with grownup Rogan.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/joe-rogan-schools-cnns-sanjay-gupta-over-vaccinating-children/
3. If a person has had a previous Covid infection, they should have the option to refuse the vaccine, President Donald Trump insists.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-if-youve-had-covid-you-dont-need-the-vaccine/
4. $5,000 fine if you haven’t received mRNA poison in Australia’s Northern Territory
https://www.brighteon.com/41c31990-98db-4445-92bf-1128cdf0ad5c
5. An awakened Nun Calls Out The Pope As The Spiritual Leader Of The Evil Globalists And Warns About Depopulation Agenda
https://www.brighteon.com/054df788-13f5-47b5-9fec-4a6f707adf6a
https://rumble.com/vnnp0z-respiratory-therapist-blows-whistle-im-watching-people-die.html
2. Joe Rogan Schools CNN’s Sanjay Gupta Over Vaccinating Children. The so called doctor from CNN is like a child compared with grownup Rogan.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/joe-rogan-schools-cnns-sanjay-gupta-over-vaccinating-children/
3. If a person has had a previous Covid infection, they should have the option to refuse the vaccine, President Donald Trump insists.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-if-youve-had-covid-you-dont-need-the-vaccine/
4. $5,000 fine if you haven’t received mRNA poison in Australia’s Northern Territory
https://www.brighteon.com/41c31990-98db-4445-92bf-1128cdf0ad5c
5. An awakened Nun Calls Out The Pope As The Spiritual Leader Of The Evil Globalists And Warns About Depopulation Agenda
https://www.brighteon.com/054df788-13f5-47b5-9fec-4a6f707adf6a
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.