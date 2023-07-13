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Pfizer & Media Caught Lying About Graphene Oxide: Dr. Ana Mihalcea Proves Fact Checkers Are LIARS
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359 views • July 13, 2023

Stew Peters Show


July 12, 2023


Cancer and death rates across the world have skyrocketed.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea is back with Stew to detail the graphene oxide inside the clot shots and how the media fact checkers are liars.

Graphene oxide is made from carbon and Dr. Ana has observed “carbon peaks” when examining the Covid-19 vaccines.

In an NIH document from 2020 Francis Collins discussed the development of a quantum nanotech crystal which contained spike proteins and triggered an immune response in the body.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea has observed self assembling molecules inside of the vaccinated.

Cancer rates are increasing because of quantum dots that contain cadmium and other toxic heavy metals.

Doctors are discovering more rubber like clots up to 33 inches long.

The hydrogel in the shots can fuse to cells creating synthetic biology.

The self assembling structures continue building in the blood of the deceased.

Heavy metal detox compounds like EDTA can be used to deprive the nanotech of resources it needs to grow.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2znw20-pfizer-and-media-caught-lying-about-graphene-oxide-dr.-ana-mihalcea-proves-.html

Keywords
cancervaccinemedialyingimmune responsejabshottoxic heavy metalsinjectionpfizerdeath ratesedtacovidfact checkershydrogelquantum dotsfrancis collinsstew petersspike proteinsgraphene oxiderubbery clotsdr ana mihalceacarbon peaksquantum nanotech crystalself-assembling structures
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