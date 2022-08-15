PRESIDENTIAL CONNECTIONS TO ALIENS [ETs]

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Premiered Aug 14, 2022

UFO author and researcher Grant Cameron takes us on a journey into various Presidential connections to the Alien and UFO phenomenon including Jimmy Carter’s sighting of a UFO, Ronald Regan’s knowledge of UFOs that he disclosed to film director Steven Spielberg, Bill Clinton’s claim of a ‘Government within a Government and more. Cameron reveals newly disclosed information regarding the Holloman Air Force film that clearly showed three Alien crafts and the E.T. beings that walked out of them.





From the dawn of mankind, they have been here guiding us, monitoring us, perhaps helping us with our advancement, but also manipulating us to some kind of end game. No, we are not alone and never were. From the true stories of credible eyewitnesses, learn fascinating insight into the Alien Presence on Earth and what it may mean for mankind.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pKmTdTG6q2zr/



