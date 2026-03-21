Riccardo Bosi: This Is Biblical

This is not a failure of government or planning.

This is all by design to create a series of crises on demand.

Nations have been betrayed and set up to fail.





The full webcast is linked below.





Captain Kyle Patriots Endgame U.S. Aussie Roundtable (20-21 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v77e88c-capt-kyle-patriots-end-game-us-aussie-rd-table-w-capt-kyle-kelly-and-ltc-bo.html

https://rumble.com/v77ew04-australiaone-party-aussie-usa-roundtable-21-march-2026.html