Riccardo Bosi: This Is Biblical

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is not a failure of government or planning.
This is all by design to create a series of crises on demand.
Nations have been betrayed and set up to fail.
The full webcast is linked below.
Captain Kyle Patriots Endgame U.S. Aussie Roundtable (20-21 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v77e88c-capt-kyle-patriots-end-game-us-aussie-rd-table-w-capt-kyle-kelly-and-ltc-bo.html
https://rumble.com/v77ew04-australiaone-party-aussie-usa-roundtable-21-march-2026.html