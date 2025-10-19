BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DNA is the Double Edged Sword of Revelations
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2140 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
173 views • 3 days ago

Sleep Mushroom CBN Gummies - Blueberry Lemon https://hemplucid.sjv.io/aOXWYb

Still tossing and turning?


The modern world can really take it’s toll on your circadian rhythm, your body’s internal clock.


Our Sleep Gummies’ natural ingredients are carefully balanced to help you drift off to sleep naturally, and enjoy rejuvenating sleep all night long — all without habit-forming sedatives or melatonin.



☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso ☕️ https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


🔎SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/


What if the true architecture of creation isn’t chaos, but harmonic order revealed through sine waves, sacred geometry and the base-12 code of reality itself. Solar cycles and the revelation of DNA as the double-edged sword connecting divine resonance. Both the Fibonacci sequence and Merkabah geometry explain the rise and fall of civilizations and the coming reset.


Nutrition that gets in N-Sorb https://vni.life/daviddubyne.nsorb&utm_source=CYCLE&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=media_collab




🦷🦷 Rebuild Tooth Enamel Naturally


Dental Solutions


REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR ADVANCED ORAL HYGIENE & SYSTEM DETOXIFICATION All-Natural Restorative Tooth Serum from Alfa Vedic a way to Reverse Cavities Naturally


https://alfavedic.com/civilization




💧✨ Hydration Drink Mix with Natural Sea Water Minerals ✨💧

https://vni.life/daviddubyne.performlyte

Nutrition That Gets In


* SOCIAL*

👉TikTok tiktok.com/@civilizationcycle

👉RUMBLE: rumble.com/c/ADAPT2030

👉X.com/civcycle

👉TELEGRAM t.me/adapt2030

👉BRIGHTEON brighteon.com/channels/adapt2030/home

👉BITCHUTE bitchute.com/channel/dazy7AcOSOdz/


* ADAPT 2030 Climate Preparedness Channels*

☀️Patreon.com/adapt2030

☀️Subscribestar.com/adapt-2030

☀️PayPal.me/adapt2030

Keywords
hidden historysacred geometrydavid dubyneancient civilizationsadapt 2030alpha and omegagreat resetsolar cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthuman sovereigntyrise and fall of civilizationsfrequency of godbase 12 mathematicsfibonacci codemerkabah energydivine resonanceelectromagnetic consciousnessdna revelationpineal awakeningspiritual physics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy