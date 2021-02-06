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Game Theory: The Take Down Will Be On The Patriots Timetable! (X22 Report)
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340 views • February 06, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2397b - Game Theory: The Take Down Will Be On The Patriots Timetable
The [DS]/MSM is now being brought down a path where they are going to be trapped, this is game theory. The [DS] doesn't know the plan, Trump and the patriots are controlling the optics, which means it seems nothing is happening until it happens all at once. The timetable has already been established, public opinion and the trap is now moving forward.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2397b - Game Theory: The Take Down Will Be On The Patriots Timetable
The [DS]/MSM is now being brought down a path where they are going to be trapped, this is game theory. The [DS] doesn't know the plan, Trump and the patriots are controlling the optics, which means it seems nothing is happening until it happens all at once. The timetable has already been established, public opinion and the trap is now moving forward.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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