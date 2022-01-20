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Congressman Gosar on Build Back Better
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30 views • January 20, 2022
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Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar rejoins us to discuss the Great Reset, Build Back Better, the very real threat of socialism in America and what you can do to keep America free. A report direct from the trenches of Congress to our listeners about what bills are coming down the pike to strip you of your First and Second Amendment rights.
Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar, DDS Links:
- Website: https://gosar.house.gov/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/repgosar
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/repgosar
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-paul-a-gosar-a55920a0
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#government #buildbackbetter #politics
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar rejoins us to discuss the Great Reset, Build Back Better, the very real threat of socialism in America and what you can do to keep America free. A report direct from the trenches of Congress to our listeners about what bills are coming down the pike to strip you of your First and Second Amendment rights.
Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar, DDS Links:
- Website: https://gosar.house.gov/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/repgosar
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/repgosar
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-paul-a-gosar-a55920a0
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#government #buildbackbetter #politics
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