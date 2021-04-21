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Don't conduct experiments on our children Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas Orange County Civil opposition
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60 views • April 21, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAMYpSU8qRc
Human rights attorney addresses the California Board of Supervisors Orange County about informed consent - children vax and the Nuremberg trials - in exactly 3 minutes amazing recycle
Human Right Attorney Leigh Dundas speaks at the, California Board of Supervisors Meeting. April 2021,
https://ocgov.granicus.com/player/clip/4083
Transcript, Soundgrounder Music https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Human rights attorney addresses the California Board of Supervisors Orange County about informed consent - children vax and the Nuremberg trials - in exactly 3 minutes amazing recycle
Human Right Attorney Leigh Dundas speaks at the, California Board of Supervisors Meeting. April 2021,
https://ocgov.granicus.com/player/clip/4083
Transcript, Soundgrounder Music https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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