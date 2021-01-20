The Christian World & Juda[ism]

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Panel discussion by Col. Jack Mohr, Pastor Earl Jones, and Pastor Peter J. Peters, concerning the truth of Judaism and their holy book the Babylonian Talmud. The Khazaars / Rothschilds / Warburgs / British Royals / Jesuits / Chabad are the mafia that follow the Talmud & worship the star of -Saturn, EL, Saturn/Satan/Moloch/Loki-. [They] worship the father of Lies & Deception the god of Space/Time & they use freemasonry to deceive the whole of Mankind. They originate from Phoenician Canaan & Sumeria. They Illegally created their mafia state of Israel In 1948 In what was once Phoenician Canaan where they practiced their Satanic System & the worship of EL, Saturn. This Is where we get the word EL-ite from they are EL-evated up to be In an EL-ection to be EL-ected up to an EL-der & become an EL-ite. Our whole System Is a demonic Satanic System setup by a Khazaar, Talmudic, Satanic Jewish EL-ite who worship Saturn & them & [their] Satanic System must be destroyed & blasted In to a thousand pieces.
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/Judaism/FullTalmud.pdf