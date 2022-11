Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 4 - Antediluvian Empires of False Gods

Act 4 - Antediluvian Empires of False Gods





Beneath the heightened water levels and the mud floods of the post diluvian world, we find impossible megalithic structures and ancient empires standing as silent witnesses to the truth of our censored past.

*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*









Credits

Robert Sepehr's works

Trey Smith's Works

Bright Insights youtube channel

Rob Skiba’s Works

Hollywood’s Gods of Egypt





Watch the rest of this documentary here:





https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/





The Hidden War Series: https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/













If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





💵 Please support our sponsors:





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

https://redpillliving.com/sleep





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





Other Links





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat