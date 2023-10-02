“Don’t tell them it’s from the vaccine!” | Government vaxx safety specialist to Dr. Charles Hoffe

Dr. Charles Hoffe talks about neurological COVID jab injuries, which are real, not rare.

When dr. Hoffe contacted a government vaccine safety specialist to ask if she would help him find a neurologist who would investigate and help six of his patients who were neurologically injured by the COVID jab and required urgent help, she told him she would not.

Every neurologist that dr. Hoffe has contacted has refused to help the injured patients as soon as they hear it’s a jab injury.

When dr. Hoffe asked the government vaccine safety specialist what he was supposed to do with his badly vaxx injured patients who required urgent help that no specialist would provide, she answered, “Don’t tell them it’s from the vaccine!”

The government has no interest whatsoever in protecting public health. Its main interest was and is to maximize vaccine uptake (and likely also saving face). If doctors are speaking up about the unnecessity, toxicity and inefficacy of the COVID jabs, the government tries everything in their power to shut them up.

Luckily, some, like dr. Hoffe, refuse.

Segment from: https://rumble.com/v2m3sua

Mirrored - frankploegman

