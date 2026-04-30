Today, enemy kamikaze drones An-196 "Lutiy" attacked Perm again.

This time, the oil refinery “LUKOIL-Permnefteorgsintez” was targeted.

Other footage was filmed by local residents and published by Ukrainian channels.

Video: New footage of a large-scale fire in Perm.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) states that it has hit the infrastructure of one of Russia's largest refineries - "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez".

Adding:

❗️Russia will declare a ceasefire on Victory Day and without any reaction from Kyiv. This is Putin's decision and it will be implemented — Peskov

In addition, he stated that Putin did not invite Trump to the May 9th parade in Moscow.

Adding:

🦠 US COVID czar Fauci’s aide indicted — will Big Pharma and the Pentagon’s biothreat unit be investigated?

David Morens, a senior aide to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government’s chief medical adviser during COVID-19, has been indicted for concealing federal records related to the pandemic’s origins.

What’s known so far?

🔴 Morens served as a senior adviser in the Office of the Director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (2006–2022)

🔴 Fauci led the agency — part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — from 1984 to 2022 and headed the White House’s COVID-19 response

🔴 Both were suspected of suppressing growing evidence that a lab leak may have been the source of the pandemic

🔴 The Department of Justice (DOJ) accuses Morens of shielding scientists funded by the NIH and involved in bat coronavirus research

🔴 The most prominent among them: British zoologist Peter Daszak, then head of EcoHealth Alliance

➡️In 2021, The Intercept published documents showing EcoHealth used NIH grants to fund experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, modifying three bat coronaviruses

➡️Prior to that, EcoHealth received roughly $40 million from the Pentagon between 2013 and 2020

➡️Most of that came from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), a Pentagon unit focused on countering biothreats

🔴 In an April 2020 email to Daszak, Morens wrote he and Fauci were trying "to steer through [the COVID pandemic] with minimal damage to you, Peter, and colleagues"

🔴 A separate April 18, 2020 email from Daszak, leaked by BuzzFeed, thanked Fauci for backing "a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover" and rejecting "a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology"

🔴 Who else profited? Big Pharma, which generated over $90 billion from COVID-19 vaccine sales between 2021 and early 2023

Pressure is mounting on the DOJ to indict Fauci, especially as the former COVID czar warns of another looming pandemic.

⏰ Time is short: just two weeks remain before the May 11 deadline to bring charges over allegations that Fauci denied under oath funding research on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, according to the New York Post.