The CCP is the root of all evils. Only by taking down the CCP, the Chinese, Chinese Americans, and all Asian Americans would not become the CCP’s scapegoat
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
0527 Wall Street Has Been Financing CCP Expansion

Nicole said that if DOJ hadn't canceled the "China Initiative", there would be no CCP's police station in lower Manhattan. The CCP is the root of all evils. Only by taking down the CCP, the Chinese, Chinese Americans, and all Asian Americans would not become the CCP’s scapegoat.

Nicole 说如果不是DOJ取消了“中国提案”就不会有中共在曼哈顿下城的警察局。中共是一切罪恶的根源，只有铲除中共，在美国的中国人，华裔，包括所有亚裔才不会成为中共的替罪羊。

