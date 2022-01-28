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#132 Today's Boondoggle- with Flat Earth Dave
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27 views • January 28, 2022
In this episode Bill talks with "Flat Earth Dave" himself, Dave Weiss of The Flat Earth Podcast.
We talk about Dave's descent Down into the Rabbit Hole, the big 3 events that began his journey, growing up under the public school indoctrination centers, then what was the tipping point that made him a believer of the Flat Earth Theory.
We also talk about Admiral Byrds expedition to Antartica and what Dave thinks Antartica is. We discuss NASA Space Flights, satellites, the moon, and how he believes it's all fake. We discuss the Iron Republic, why Capitalism hasn't exploited the Flat Earth "edges", the freedom of breaking free from the globe earth illusion and other belief systems that keep us imprisoned in our minds, as well as current events involving "global" control, plus so much more.
To learn more about Dave Weiss and his Flat Earth research yourself, check out the following Social Media Profiles:
Website - https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/thefepodcast/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theflateart...
Facebook - https://facebook.com/theflatearthpodc...
YouTube Channel: DITRH (Deep Inside The Rabbit Hole)
https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/videos
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
We talk about Dave's descent Down into the Rabbit Hole, the big 3 events that began his journey, growing up under the public school indoctrination centers, then what was the tipping point that made him a believer of the Flat Earth Theory.
We also talk about Admiral Byrds expedition to Antartica and what Dave thinks Antartica is. We discuss NASA Space Flights, satellites, the moon, and how he believes it's all fake. We discuss the Iron Republic, why Capitalism hasn't exploited the Flat Earth "edges", the freedom of breaking free from the globe earth illusion and other belief systems that keep us imprisoned in our minds, as well as current events involving "global" control, plus so much more.
To learn more about Dave Weiss and his Flat Earth research yourself, check out the following Social Media Profiles:
Website - https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/thefepodcast/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theflateart...
Facebook - https://facebook.com/theflatearthpodc...
YouTube Channel: DITRH (Deep Inside The Rabbit Hole)
https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/videos
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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