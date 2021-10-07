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Poppy land Thailand with King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Big Poppy (George H W Scherff aka BUSH))
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63 views • October 07, 2021
HOAX OF THE CENTURY
THE NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE STORY George "Scherf" Bush
Who was George Scherff? Better yet, who was George H. Scherff, Sr.?
There exists no legitimate record of a George H. Scherff being born in the U.S. from the late-1800s through 1925, yet, George Scherff was Nikola Tesla’s assistant/accountant.
we will explore this further in the section of this article dealing with the “Bush” family tree).
Otto Skorzeny: S.S./ODESSA/CIA master spy and assassin
https://outrageousminds.wordpress.com/2013/12/12/photos-support-claims-that-george-h-scherff-jr-was-the-41st-u-s-president/
Big Poppy, Obama, Thailand Bank, CIA, OPIUM, Clinton, Bushes,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Q79usb_2eg
Stephen Sindoni is without question a real life "Psychic Detective" whose hunches reveal hidden truth
https://legendsandmystery.com/hoax-of-the-century
THE NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE STORY George "Scherf" Bush
Who was George Scherff? Better yet, who was George H. Scherff, Sr.?
There exists no legitimate record of a George H. Scherff being born in the U.S. from the late-1800s through 1925, yet, George Scherff was Nikola Tesla’s assistant/accountant.
we will explore this further in the section of this article dealing with the “Bush” family tree).
Otto Skorzeny: S.S./ODESSA/CIA master spy and assassin
https://outrageousminds.wordpress.com/2013/12/12/photos-support-claims-that-george-h-scherff-jr-was-the-41st-u-s-president/
Big Poppy, Obama, Thailand Bank, CIA, OPIUM, Clinton, Bushes,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Q79usb_2eg
Stephen Sindoni is without question a real life "Psychic Detective" whose hunches reveal hidden truth
https://legendsandmystery.com/hoax-of-the-century
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