For the 21th consecutive night, tens of thousands of Albanians have flooded the streets of Tirana in an escalating uprising against a $4.6 billion luxury resort project backed by US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



@PressTV

Did Israel rig the Colombian Presidential election?



President Petro says Israel rigged today's election in Colombia which resulted in a win for Conservative Abelardo de la Espriella.



"The software was compromised and others wrote data for polling stations and voting posts. The only entity in the world capable of doing that is the state of Israel."



🐻 For context, Espriella joins the ranks of the pro-Israel right wing coalition that has formed in LatAm. He has been congratulated by other puppets such as Chile's Kast, Ecuador's Noboa, and of course Argentina's Milei.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics

