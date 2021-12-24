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Why Are Most Children & Adults Safe from Covid? GET FACTSINATED! from theHighwire.com
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99 views • December 24, 2021
WHY ARE MOST CHILDREN & ADULTS SAFE FROM COVID?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/why-are-most-children-adults-safe-from-covid/
World-renowned virologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, explains how innate antibodies differ from naturally acquired antibodies, thereby protecting children and healthy adults from developing serious disease associated with Covid-19.
Get the Facts:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.02139/full
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2017.00872/full
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/why-are-most-children-adults-safe-from-covid/
World-renowned virologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, explains how innate antibodies differ from naturally acquired antibodies, thereby protecting children and healthy adults from developing serious disease associated with Covid-19.
Get the Facts:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.02139/full
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2017.00872/full
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19
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