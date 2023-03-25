CARE ABOUT FREESPEECH? WATCH THIS VIDEO- MARCH 25, 2023

Thank you for enjoying content uploaded by [email protected]

https://unitedforfreespeech.com/

SATURDAY MAR. 25, 2023 THE CONFERENCE RESUMES IN LESS THAN ONE HOUR AT NOON ET

“Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say.”



― Edward Snowden