Enmity: Who Killed Jesus Christ?

Who Killed Jesus Christ? -- After these things Jesus was walking in Galilee, for He was unwilling to walk in Judea because the Jews were seeking to kill Him. John 7:1 --Did not Moses give you the Law, and yet Nono of you carries out the Law? Why do you seek to kill Me? John 7:19 --The crowd answered, “you have a demon.” John 7:20 --So some of the people of Jerusalem were saying, “Is this not the man whom they are seeking to kill?” John 7:25 --“So they were seeking to seize Him.” John 7:30 --The Pharisees heard the crowd muttering these things about Him, and the Chief Priests and the Pharisees sent officers to seize him.” John 7:32 --Some of them wanted to seize Him. John7:44 --“You are seeking to kill Me, a man who has told you the Truth.” John 8:4 --“You are of your father the devil and you want to do the desires of your father, he was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in touch, because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks a lie he speaks from his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies..” John 8:44 --“You are not of God.” John 8:47 --Do we not rightly say that you are a Samaritan and have a demon.” John 8:48 --Now we know you have a demon.” John 8:52 --The picked up stones to throw at him.” John 8:59 --The Pharisees were saying this man is not from God. John 9:16 --They were afraid of the Jews. John 9:22 --May of them [jews] were say, “He has a demon and is insane.” John 10:20 --I and the Father are One. The Jews picked up sones again to stone Him. John 10:30-21 --(The Jews accuse Christ of blasphemy): You have made yourself out to be God. John 10:33 --Rabbi, the Jews just now were seeking to stone you. John 11:8 --So from that day on they planned together to kill Him.” John 11:53 --Therefor Jesus no longer continued to walk publicly among the Jews. John 11:54 --Now the Chief priests and the Pharisees had given orders that if anyone knew were He was, he was to report it, so that they might seize Him. John 11:57 --But the chief priests planned to put Lazarus to death also. John 12:10 --He who hates Me hates my father also John 15:23 This people honors me with their lips, but their heart is far from Me but in vain do they worship Me, teaching as doctrine the traditions of men. Matthews 15:8-9 The Lord says: “These people come near to me with their mouth and honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. Their worship of me is based on merely human rules they have been taught. Isaiah 29:13