TRACKING THE CAT. Roman Catholic Vatican Secrets Revealed.

And when the Lord (SATAN) comes at the Battle of Armageddon, those who are still left alive on this earth, will be consumed by the Sword (ISLAMIC SWORD) of His (SATAN'S) mouth and dashed to pieces byHIS (SATAN'S) ROD OF IRON.

(Revelation 14:19-20,19:21). This is the demise of the wicked as the Lord (SATAN) removes them (GENTILES of all Races) from this earth.

Satan is Father of all LIES -John 8:44 OPEN YOUR GENTILE EYES AND MINDS

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