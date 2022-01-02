Dr Peter McCullough | How Covid Formed a Mass Formation Psychosis

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The 4 Elements of Mass Formation Psychosis
1. A period of prolonged isolation
2. A withdrawal of things people have become accustomed to
3. Constant & insistent free-floating anxiety
4. A single solution offered by people in authority
group·think - the practice of thinking or making decisions as a group in a way that discourages creativity or individual responsibility.