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WIFI AND 5G IN ISRAEL!
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61 views • October 26, 2019
עזרו לנו לעצור את דור 5 בישראל - https://onlinewisdom.ravpage.co.il/st...
stop believing rumors that israel dont have wifi in schools or 5G agenda. its false.
the people of israel, from all backgrounds are suffering strong nnEMF exposure!!!
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
stop believing rumors that israel dont have wifi in schools or 5G agenda. its false.
the people of israel, from all backgrounds are suffering strong nnEMF exposure!!!
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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