NO ROTTEN potatoes here! 5 months of winter storage #offgrid #gardening #growyourownfood #foodie

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We successfully grew, stored, ate from and are now preparing our potatoes for the season.
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#gardening #survivalgarden #offgrid #homestead #wisconsin