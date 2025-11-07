Why Red Light Therapy Works

With Tom Kerber, CEO & Founder, Kerber Applied Research

The Photo BioModulation Foundation, introduced by Scot Faulkner, employs red and near-infrared light therapy to treat various health conditions. This non-invasive approach, pioneered by innovator Tom Kerber, has shown potential in reducing inflammation, promoting tissue regeneration, and enhancing immune resilience. With a track record spanning four decades, Kerber's medical-grade inventions are used globally. His ventures, including PBM therapy, promise disruption in conventional cancer protocols and have demonstrated positive results when combined with supplements like methylene blue, pain mitigation, and enhanced surgical efficacy. As pharmaceuticals fail to reverse chronic diseases, patients are increasingly exploring safer, more effective alternatives, with light therapy emerging as a popular choice.

Light therapy, also known as photobiomodulation, uses specific wavelengths of light to interact with cells, triggering beneficial biological responses. Red and near-infrared light penetrate deep into tissues, stimulating mitochondria to produce more ATP, the cell's energy currency. This increased energy promotes healing, reduces inflammation, and enhances immune function. Unlike pharmaceuticals, light therapy is non-toxic and has minimal side effects, making it an attractive alternative for those seeking safer treatments. As more patients turn away from mainstream medicine, light therapy's potential in treating chronic diseases continues to gain attention and support.