UPDATE Unvaccinated family evicted from BC’s Ronald McDonald House Charity

Rebel News
Dec 26, 2022
FULL REPORT by Drea Humphrey: https://rebelne.ws/3PLMu1j
Rebel News' Drea Humphrey provides an update on the Ferguson family, who was evicted from BC's Ronald McDonald House due to their vaccination status.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21rzd6-update-unvaccinated-family-evicted-from-bcs-ronald-mcdonald-house-charity.html
