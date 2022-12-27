Create New Account
UPDATE Unvaccinated family evicted from BC’s Ronald McDonald House Charity
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Dec 26, 2022


FULL REPORT by Drea Humphrey: https://rebelne.ws/3PLMu1j

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey provides an update on the Ferguson family, who was evicted from BC's Ronald McDonald House due to their vaccination status.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21rzd6-update-unvaccinated-family-evicted-from-bcs-ronald-mcdonald-house-charity.html


familylifecanadacultureunvaxxedbritish columbiaunvaccinatedbcevictedfergusonrebel newsdrea humphreyronald mcdonald house charityrmhc

