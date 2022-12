UPDATE Unvaccinated family evicted from BC’s Ronald McDonald House Charity

Rebel News





Dec 26, 2022





FULL REPORT by Drea Humphrey: https://rebelne.ws/3PLMu1j

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey provides an update on the Ferguson family, who was evicted from BC's Ronald McDonald House due to their vaccination status.





Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.

►https://www.RebelNews.com for more great content.

We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting, so please consider supporting us through one of the following:

►Donating to help fund our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation

►Signing up for our free emails and newsletters - https://rebelne.ws/emails

►Becoming a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus

►Buying Rebel gear - https://rebelne.ws/store

►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast

Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!

FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook

TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter

INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21rzd6-update-unvaccinated-family-evicted-from-bcs-ronald-mcdonald-house-charity.html