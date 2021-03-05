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Warning: Ben Stein Suffers SEVERE Side Effects from COVID Vaccine!
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572 views • March 05, 2021
"It has just got to be told to the people that this booster is very, very strong. Beware." A word of warning from Ben Stein. “This booster is a killer!”
After receiving the COVID Moderna vaccine, Ben Stein says he suffered from “wild side effects. Like I had the worst flu in the world, extreme shortness of breath, dizziness, fatigue, extremely irrational thinking. It has just been devastating.”
After receiving the COVID Moderna vaccine, Ben Stein says he suffered from “wild side effects. Like I had the worst flu in the world, extreme shortness of breath, dizziness, fatigue, extremely irrational thinking. It has just been devastating.”
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