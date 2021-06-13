© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FACT CHECKERS ARE LYING PROPAGANDISTS
Follow
0
Share
Report
105 views • June 13, 2021
http://www.howardnema.com/2021/06/04/fact-checkers-are-disinformation-propagandists/
You know the New World Order is panicking if they have to sic their phoney fascist Facebook fact checkers on a meme. The elite will do anything to protect and ensure their take over of society and to keep the elite depopulation agenda moving forward. The fact is, oxygen depletion for long periods of time causes hypoxia, which causes cancer. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27774485/
The so called COVID-19 “vaccines” have killed more than 5,000 and more than 200,000 American Guinea Pigs have suffered severe reactions to the experiment mRNA gene therapy. BTW, masks also spread disease, rather than prevent it.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
Dr. Deception flip flopper Anthony Fauci wrote a paper in 2008 that stated most deaths from the 1918 Flu pandemic were caused by bacterial infections from wearing face mask. The elite knew then, what they know know. Masks kill and help to spread disease. The lies of the New World Order are all being exposed to the light for all to see. I pray the masses open their eyes and see the truth.
WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS @ HowardNema.com
Take advantage of all the books, articles, links and suppressed information YOU NEED TO KNOW that is available on this site.
START YOUR JOURNEY BELOW:
REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN (published 1967): http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (1979) FULL DOCUMENT: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/09/13/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars/
OPERATION LOCKSTEP: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/22/operation-lock-step-using-covid-19-as-an-authoritarian-weapon-for-social-control/
THE FIRST GLOBAL REVOLUTION (1992): The First Global Revolution (geoengineeringwatch.org)
UN Agenda 21 FULL DOCUMENT: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Tragedy and Hope (MOST IMPORTANT EXCERPTS): http://www.howardnema.com/2016/10/25/critical-excerpts-from-tragedy-and-hope-1966-that-explain-events-in-the-world-today/
BETWEEN TWO AGES: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era by Zbigniew Brzezinski: http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/5a-zbigniew-brzezinski_between-two-ages.pdf
BOOKS YOU MUST READ TO UNDERSTAND THE NEW WORLD ORDER:
The link below is a path of breadcrumbs that leads to greater understanding of the world we live in and those who chart and guide humanity’s progress from the shadows though out the ages. Here is an ever growing catalogue of hundreds of books, PDF’s, articles, white papers, links, documents and research material on all things New World Order.
http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/19/books-you-must-read-to-understand-the-new-world-order/
You know the New World Order is panicking if they have to sic their phoney fascist Facebook fact checkers on a meme. The elite will do anything to protect and ensure their take over of society and to keep the elite depopulation agenda moving forward. The fact is, oxygen depletion for long periods of time causes hypoxia, which causes cancer. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27774485/
The so called COVID-19 “vaccines” have killed more than 5,000 and more than 200,000 American Guinea Pigs have suffered severe reactions to the experiment mRNA gene therapy. BTW, masks also spread disease, rather than prevent it.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
Dr. Deception flip flopper Anthony Fauci wrote a paper in 2008 that stated most deaths from the 1918 Flu pandemic were caused by bacterial infections from wearing face mask. The elite knew then, what they know know. Masks kill and help to spread disease. The lies of the New World Order are all being exposed to the light for all to see. I pray the masses open their eyes and see the truth.
WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS @ HowardNema.com
Take advantage of all the books, articles, links and suppressed information YOU NEED TO KNOW that is available on this site.
START YOUR JOURNEY BELOW:
REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN (published 1967): http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (1979) FULL DOCUMENT: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/09/13/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars/
OPERATION LOCKSTEP: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/22/operation-lock-step-using-covid-19-as-an-authoritarian-weapon-for-social-control/
THE FIRST GLOBAL REVOLUTION (1992): The First Global Revolution (geoengineeringwatch.org)
UN Agenda 21 FULL DOCUMENT: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Tragedy and Hope (MOST IMPORTANT EXCERPTS): http://www.howardnema.com/2016/10/25/critical-excerpts-from-tragedy-and-hope-1966-that-explain-events-in-the-world-today/
BETWEEN TWO AGES: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era by Zbigniew Brzezinski: http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/5a-zbigniew-brzezinski_between-two-ages.pdf
BOOKS YOU MUST READ TO UNDERSTAND THE NEW WORLD ORDER:
The link below is a path of breadcrumbs that leads to greater understanding of the world we live in and those who chart and guide humanity’s progress from the shadows though out the ages. Here is an ever growing catalogue of hundreds of books, PDF’s, articles, white papers, links, documents and research material on all things New World Order.
http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/19/books-you-must-read-to-understand-the-new-world-order/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.