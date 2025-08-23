David Icke Reveals The Cults & Secret Societies That Control The World

::::well, The satanic law is that they must tell the people what they are about to do, so whenever a person chooses to vaccinate their child with poison for example which in this way they are showing The creator the fault is on the person poisoning his or her child because they knew. But they know about the veil upon the person that he or she is blind for the truth this is why they never speak about the importance of repentance to get unveiled for the truth, monotheism and the guidence of the creator, paradise,hell, judgement day, god himself. Holy scriptures, prophets, the opposition never pushes these topics but we will use whatever exposure the opposition has to offer, so the rightly guided may have their knowledge increased by the creators will.