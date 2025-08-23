BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
David Icke Reveals The Cults & Secret Societies That Control The World
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
223 views • 22 hours ago

::::well, The satanic law is that they must tell the people what they are about to do, so whenever a person chooses to vaccinate their child with poison for example which in this way they are showing The creator the fault is on the person poisoning his or her child because they knew. But they know about the veil upon the person that he or she is blind for the truth this is why they never speak about the importance of repentance to get unveiled for the truth, monotheism and the guidence of the creator, paradise,hell, judgement day, god himself. Holy scriptures, prophets, the opposition never pushes these topics but we will use whatever exposure the opposition has to offer, so the rightly guided may have their knowledge increased by the creators will.

Keywords
evilaisatanismdavid ickecultsdeceitevil exposeddevils plan
Chapters

0:00David Icke

0:53Who Controls The World

17:13The Global Cult

32:00Truth About Debt & Money

42:10Free Speech Control

49:10A.I

1:01:00Cult Agenda

1:09:46Creative Destruction

1:23:00Scale of Evil

