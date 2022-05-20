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Twitter Executive Alex Martinez RUNS From James O’Keefe... [19.05.2022]
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20 views • May 20, 2022
- When Asked About Disparaging Elon Comments!
James O'Keefe attempts to give Twitter Lead Client Partner Alex Martinez an opportunity to clarify his comments about Twitter not being profitable because of their ideology. Martinez also made distasteful comments about Musk saying he was predisposed to saying "crazy sh*t" because of "he's special" due to having Asperger's. Martinez decided to run away through the streets of NYC instead of explaining his words. Musk would later respond to this video on Twitter.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Alex+Martinez&;t=h_&iar=news&ia=news
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Twitter+Executive+Alex+Martinez&;t=h_&ia=web
110,895 views May 19, 2022
Project Veritas
1.51M subscribers
https://youtu.be/uoy7V_VQGnU
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals
James O'Keefe attempts to give Twitter Lead Client Partner Alex Martinez an opportunity to clarify his comments about Twitter not being profitable because of their ideology. Martinez also made distasteful comments about Musk saying he was predisposed to saying "crazy sh*t" because of "he's special" due to having Asperger's. Martinez decided to run away through the streets of NYC instead of explaining his words. Musk would later respond to this video on Twitter.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Alex+Martinez&;t=h_&iar=news&ia=news
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Twitter+Executive+Alex+Martinez&;t=h_&ia=web
110,895 views May 19, 2022
Project Veritas
1.51M subscribers
https://youtu.be/uoy7V_VQGnU
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals
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