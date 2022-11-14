Miles Guo: The CCP controls over 80% of the Hong Kong financial market and has taken away most of Hong Kong’s foreign exchange reserves. So, what does it mean if Hong Kong runs out of forex?
56 views
https://gnews.org/articles/520023
Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwancovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdopaul hastings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos