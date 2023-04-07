There are Heavy Battles for the Center of Bakhmut - Russian, War Gonzo

There are heavy battles for the center of Bakhmut
AFU blocked the entire center of Bakhmut with anti-tank hedgehogs, but this did not stop the advance of the Wagner PMCs. House by house, "Wagner" liberate the city.
