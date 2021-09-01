© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Words From The Lord: "Lightening Strikes" - "Very Few - My Belived Flock - Arise & Shine!" - "Take The Vax/mark - & LOSE FREE WILL!!" - A TIME FOR WAR" - Also: Ken Peters (Trib Dream) Passed Away!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
144 views • September 01, 2021
I am SO SORRY guys!! Brighteon messed up - yet again - and timed out - so I lost all the links I put up here and I had to reload the video. If you can't find something that you'd like to see and you can't find it, just let me know and I will find the link for you. Again - SO sorry for the inconvenience - its the down side of using an alternative video site like Brighteon. I have tried telling them and it just doesnt get very far. So crazy ya know? Anyhow - thanks so much for watching and God bless you!!
I will post the links I can grab quickly for you below:
"LIGHTNING STRIKES!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd3GKzvsfeU
This was seen in Seymour, MO!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38XPpu0k930
WORD: MY PEOPLE WILL SUFFER BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF KNOWLEDGE! MANY IN VALLEY OF DECISION...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWaiMukSiCc
WORD & MSG:THE GRACE PERIOD FOR PROTECTION OF US SHIPS & MILITARY BASES IS OVER! pt fulfillment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd3qUdnK0A4
End of Days Things are going to Accelerate LISTEN for the VOICE God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGZHdTTxD-U&;t=773s
OUR 222 DREAMS, VISIONS, & WORDS PAGE - THIS HAS SEVERAL MESSAGES I READ ON THIS VIDEO: https://www.teamjesus222.com/blog
______________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
I will post the links I can grab quickly for you below:
"LIGHTNING STRIKES!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd3GKzvsfeU
This was seen in Seymour, MO!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38XPpu0k930
WORD: MY PEOPLE WILL SUFFER BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF KNOWLEDGE! MANY IN VALLEY OF DECISION...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWaiMukSiCc
WORD & MSG:THE GRACE PERIOD FOR PROTECTION OF US SHIPS & MILITARY BASES IS OVER! pt fulfillment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd3qUdnK0A4
End of Days Things are going to Accelerate LISTEN for the VOICE God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGZHdTTxD-U&;t=773s
OUR 222 DREAMS, VISIONS, & WORDS PAGE - THIS HAS SEVERAL MESSAGES I READ ON THIS VIDEO: https://www.teamjesus222.com/blog
______________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.