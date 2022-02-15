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🇨🇦CANADIAN POLICE 🚔 OFFICER SPEAKS OUT (THIS IS HUGE) (MIRRORED)
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3458 views • February 15, 2022
🇨🇦CANADIAN POLICE 🚔 OFFICER SPEAKS OUT (THIS IS HUGE) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel mistersunshinebaby at:-
https://youtu.be/voaHbJVHJNk
ANOTHER CANADIAN POLICE OFFICER SPEAKS OUT AGAINST MANDATES. WE HAVE JUST WON ANOTHER OFFICER ON OUR SIDE. HOLD THE LINE
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SENT ME ETHEREUM - 0x248b47236be127ad184AB971E277b373D18eBe27
Become a channel member and join the community!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6sLjLotevEzaOspcJqEONQ
SENT ME ETHEREUM - 0x248b47236be127ad184AB971E277b373D18eBe27
Become a channel member and join the community!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6sLjLotevEzaOspcJqEONQ
Follow me on Twitch for LIVE STREAMS - https://www.twitch.tv/mistersunshinebaby
Vanlife Gaming Channel -
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Handmade bracelets
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Check out our Instagram for more content
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I'm Jasper Sunshine and my dogs are Rhea (husky) and Minnie (aussie shep) and we live in a condo on wheels. We have a pretty cool life, so I figured I'd share parts of it with you! Welcome to our life!
Mirrored from You Tube channel mistersunshinebaby at:-
https://youtu.be/voaHbJVHJNk
ANOTHER CANADIAN POLICE OFFICER SPEAKS OUT AGAINST MANDATES. WE HAVE JUST WON ANOTHER OFFICER ON OUR SIDE. HOLD THE LINE
Freedom Convoy 2022 Trudeau Emotional Damage Merch -
https://my-store-6306166.creator-spring.com/listing/freedom-convoy-2022-emotional
#police #ottawa #freedomconvoy
WANT TO BUY MY VAN? IT'S FOR SALE -
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details.html?adId=1600566477&;siteLocale=en_CA
SENT ME ETHEREUM - 0x248b47236be127ad184AB971E277b373D18eBe27
Become a channel member and join the community!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6sLjLotevEzaOspcJqEONQ
SENT ME ETHEREUM - 0x248b47236be127ad184AB971E277b373D18eBe27
Become a channel member and join the community!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6sLjLotevEzaOspcJqEONQ
Follow me on Twitch for LIVE STREAMS - https://www.twitch.tv/mistersunshinebaby
Vanlife Gaming Channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfN2POheAJL7jL-1cEz3lkg
Handmade bracelets
https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/JasperSunshine
Check out our Instagram for more content
http://instagram.com/mistersunshinebaby
I've put together a list of my computer parts from amazon. I get a small commission if you use my affiliate link, which is much appreciated!
Computer Parts:
rtx 3090 - https://amzn.to/3BrQRY9
i9 10900k - https://amzn.to/2V6dmkm
2tb ssd - https://amzn.to/3iHsBst
64gb ram - https://amzn.to/3kZDSXV
kranken cooler - https://amzn.to/3xZHgpf
power supply - https://amzn.to/3kMHuvW
nzxt fans - https://amzn.to/2UCtnih
nzxt case - https://amzn.to/2UEFP0P
mouse - https://amzn.to/3eLk3j2
keyboard - https://amzn.to/3hXBejt
mouse mat - https://amzn.to/3kMeHHW
headset (white) - https://amzn.to/3hZvnu0
monitor - https://amzn.to/3eKYq2h
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I'm Jasper Sunshine and my dogs are Rhea (husky) and Minnie (aussie shep) and we live in a condo on wheels. We have a pretty cool life, so I figured I'd share parts of it with you! Welcome to our life!
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