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🇨🇦CANADIAN POLICE 🚔 OFFICER SPEAKS OUT (THIS IS HUGE) (MIRRORED)
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3458 views • February 15, 2022
🇨🇦CANADIAN POLICE 🚔 OFFICER SPEAKS OUT (THIS IS HUGE) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel mistersunshinebaby at:-
https://youtu.be/voaHbJVHJNk

ANOTHER CANADIAN POLICE OFFICER SPEAKS OUT AGAINST MANDATES. WE HAVE JUST WON ANOTHER OFFICER ON OUR SIDE. HOLD THE LINE

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I'm Jasper Sunshine and my dogs are Rhea (husky) and Minnie (aussie shep) and we live in a condo on wheels. We have a pretty cool life, so I figured I'd share parts of it with you! Welcome to our life!
Keywords
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