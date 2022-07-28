Dr. Eugene Sambataro - "Healing Modalities in a Biological Dental Practice"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Quantum Nurse Livestream
Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM EST
Guest: Dr. Eugene Sambataro, DDS
Topic: Healing Modalities in a Biological Dental Practice
https://juliandental.com/ https://juliancenterforsleep.com
Bio:
Dr. Gene Sambataro has been practicing dentistry for over 40 years with special interests in orthodontics, dental orthopedics, temporomandibular joint disorder, sleep disordered breathing and implantology. He graduated from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry in 1980 and soon after started incorporating a more holistic approach to his practice.
Dr. Sambataro strives to educate his patients on how they can make healthier decisions in their lives, as well as sharing his knowledge around toxic-free dentistry, which avoids mercury amalgam fillings, fluoride, and toxic root canals. Nearly 80% of all illnesses can be connected to infections, toxicities, and imbalances in the mouth, which is one of the reasons he is so passionate about practicing Biological (or Holistic) Dentistry.
A few of his affiliations include the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine, the Holistic Dental Association, and the International Dental Implant Association. He is also a Board Member for the Maryland Society of Integrative Medicine and the author of “Stop the Snore, Dental Solutions to Healthy Sleep.” He is currently enrolled in the PhD program in Quantum Morphogenetic Physic and Science through the Bioregenesis Academy and just released his newest book, “Your Guide to Holistic Dental Implants: The Permanent Solution for Missing or Lost Teeth.”
https://juliandental.com/
https://www.toxicfreedentistry.com
https://juliancenterforsleep.com
https://juliancenterfordentalimplants.com
With
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally
from the Phil)
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