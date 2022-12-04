Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 Mary St, Perth: template for urban greening MVI_8680
53 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

Here is a striking example of a street that has a full tree-covered canopy, keeping the bitumen in perpetual shade. Thus, the temperature for the residents must be lower in summer, day and night, plus a large number of other environmental benefits. This effect can be replicated using pergolas stretching across all bare overhead sections of streets, roads, and highways. The acreage of roads in cities is enormous, and by greening them in this manner would be a substantial improvement to their liveability-quotient, in addition to many eco-diversity benefits accruing.

Keywords
environmentair pollutionclimateemploymentgreeningeco-diversityurban liveabilitytemperature controlbio-mass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket