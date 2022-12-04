P.1 Mary St, Perth: template for urban greening MVI_8680

Here is a striking example of a street that has a full tree-covered canopy,
keeping the bitumen in perpetual shade. Thus, the temperature for the residents
must be lower in summer, day and night, plus a large number of other
environmental benefits. This effect can be replicated using pergolas stretching
across all bare overhead sections of streets, roads, and highways. The acreage
of roads in cities is enormous, and by greening them in this manner would be a
substantial improvement to their liveability-quotient, in addition to many eco-diversity
benefits accruing.
