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Texas Rangers FAIL, Quantum to the Future, Judy Shelton & XRP and How to Restore Healthy Magnetism
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71 views • August 02, 2021
Major fail of American Patriotism at the Texas Rangers baseball game.
What is Quantum? What are Quantum Computers and are we going Back to the Future?
Is Judy Shelton, the Gold Bug, promoting XRP?
Americans and the planetary population are sick. What does this have to do with Magnetism and the Mitochondria?
NEW RELEASE!!!
Heavy Metal Detox & Thyroid Protocol
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Full Moon Protocol
www.FullMoonProtocol.com
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What is Quantum? What are Quantum Computers and are we going Back to the Future?
Is Judy Shelton, the Gold Bug, promoting XRP?
Americans and the planetary population are sick. What does this have to do with Magnetism and the Mitochondria?
NEW RELEASE!!!
Heavy Metal Detox & Thyroid Protocol
BraveTV.store
Full Moon Protocol
www.FullMoonProtocol.com
You can now watch Live and Replay @
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/bravetvnetwork
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/BraveTV
DLive
https://dlive.tv/BraveTVNetwork
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@BraveTV:3
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