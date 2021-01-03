© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The elephant in the room - reading the Covid19 accounts. (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
355 views • January 03, 2021
The elephant in the room - reading the Covid19 accounts. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://youtu.be/_9DR_O_ldFo
Rachel Elnaugh:
"THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. My New Year's Eve offering for all those of you who are feeling that every last drop of joy is being wrung out of your life by this lying, manipulative Government."
https://www.facebook.com/100000796017623/videos/3530656160304216
Azra Dale writes:
Please watch Rachel's video wherein she illustrates how to find pertinent data in the morass of the ONS website.
"Although the latest swab test results show that the number of tests per week has increased, the number of positive test results have dropped from 1.71% to 1.18%. So there is nothing in the ONS statistics to suggest that there is some massive spike, some massive growth, some new strain which is virulent and sweeping across the country. There is nothing in these statistics to suggest that this is the case. That seems to be peculiar doesn't it because we were told in the news bulletins and its been shown on the television that hospitals are overwhelmed with people in ambulances and hospitals cannot cope, and there are people in car parks waiting in ambulances to be seen. So it's like hmm that's strange, that doesn't really stack-up does it? What is going on?"
'The other interesting thing that happened was a change in policy as per the statement published 30 December 2020 from the "UK Chief Medical Officers on the prioritisation of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines".
PLEASE REFER TO THE YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
(See here: https://www.gov.uk/.../statement-from-the-uk-chief)
(possible alternative url may be in the search result below:-
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera&;q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gov.uk%2F++%2Fstatement-from-the-uk-chief&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8)
Mirrored from You Tube channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://youtu.be/_9DR_O_ldFo
Rachel Elnaugh:
"THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. My New Year's Eve offering for all those of you who are feeling that every last drop of joy is being wrung out of your life by this lying, manipulative Government."
https://www.facebook.com/100000796017623/videos/3530656160304216
Azra Dale writes:
Please watch Rachel's video wherein she illustrates how to find pertinent data in the morass of the ONS website.
"Although the latest swab test results show that the number of tests per week has increased, the number of positive test results have dropped from 1.71% to 1.18%. So there is nothing in the ONS statistics to suggest that there is some massive spike, some massive growth, some new strain which is virulent and sweeping across the country. There is nothing in these statistics to suggest that this is the case. That seems to be peculiar doesn't it because we were told in the news bulletins and its been shown on the television that hospitals are overwhelmed with people in ambulances and hospitals cannot cope, and there are people in car parks waiting in ambulances to be seen. So it's like hmm that's strange, that doesn't really stack-up does it? What is going on?"
'The other interesting thing that happened was a change in policy as per the statement published 30 December 2020 from the "UK Chief Medical Officers on the prioritisation of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines".
PLEASE REFER TO THE YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
(See here: https://www.gov.uk/.../statement-from-the-uk-chief)
(possible alternative url may be in the search result below:-
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera&;q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gov.uk%2F++%2Fstatement-from-the-uk-chief&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.