BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Coach Dave LIVE | 2-14-2022 | IS THE BOOK OF ENOCH LEGITIMATE?
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
168 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • February 14, 2022
LINKS FROM TODAY'S SHOW:

Tradition: http://www.webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/tradition

Wikipedia "Book of Enoch" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Book_of_Enoch

Book of Enoch part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaSYpog3ZCE

Mark 7: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=mark+7&;version=KJV

Genesis 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=genesis+6&;version=KJV

Path of the Book of Enoch: http://pathof.thebookofenoch.info/

Revelation 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+10&;version=KJV

Mudfossil University: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8v44qrU_Fdd7UN_XlUMpew

Hebrews 11:5-6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews+11%3A5-6&;version=KJV

Revelation 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+10&;version=KJV

Daniel 12: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=daniel+12&;version=KJV

Leviticus 16: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Leviticus+16&;version=KJV

COACH DAVE LIVE

Always find Coach at - https://coachdavelive.com

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
Keywords
enochpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Polymarket Faces Alleged $10M Stolen-Card Fraud; CFTC Said to Investigate

Polymarket Faces Alleged $10M Stolen-Card Fraud; CFTC Said to Investigate

Sterling Ashworth
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
The Cheapest Food You&#8217;ll Ever See: Why I Believe a Global Food Shock Is Coming by 2027

The Cheapest Food You’ll Ever See: Why I Believe a Global Food Shock Is Coming by 2027

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy