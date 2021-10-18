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Inside The Starbucks Diversity Re-Education Camp -- May 29th Bias Training EXPOSED!
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2 views • October 18, 2021
On May 29th, all Starbucks stores closed in order to send each employee to a 4-hour diversity gulag, where they would learn exactly how problematic they are (if white males) and exactly how dangerous the world is to them (if not). Escapees from the program have provided me with details.
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Sources:
CBC: Starbucks to shut 8,000 U.S. outlets for bias training after protests - http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/starbucks-store-closures-racial-bias-training-1.4623436
CBS: Howard Schultz on Starbucks' anti-bias training, "fracturing of humanity" - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/starbucks-closing-today-anti-bias-training-howard-schultz/
USA Today: Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz steps down - https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/04/starbucks-executive-chairman-howard-schultz-quits/670787002/
BBC: Starbucks race row: Black men arrested in Philadelphia cafe settle for $1 - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43981366
Daily Mail: Starbucks employees were shown 'video after video' of black people being abused during racial sensitivity training, staff claim - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5796637/Starbucks-employees-thought-training-videos-disturbing.html
USA Today: Starbucks racial bias training will include rapper Common, lots of dialogue - https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/05/23/starbucks-racial-bias-training-hip-hop-common-ipads/638335002/
Starbucks YouTube: Stanley Nelson—Story of Access - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o__5xvIE3bU
Starbucks Channel: The Third Place - https://starbuckschannel.com/thethirdplace/
BoingBoing: Here's the Starbucks racial bias training video employees saw - https://boingboing.net/2018/06/01/heres-the-starbucks-racial-b.html
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
CBC: Starbucks to shut 8,000 U.S. outlets for bias training after protests - http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/starbucks-store-closures-racial-bias-training-1.4623436
CBS: Howard Schultz on Starbucks' anti-bias training, "fracturing of humanity" - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/starbucks-closing-today-anti-bias-training-howard-schultz/
USA Today: Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz steps down - https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/04/starbucks-executive-chairman-howard-schultz-quits/670787002/
BBC: Starbucks race row: Black men arrested in Philadelphia cafe settle for $1 - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43981366
Daily Mail: Starbucks employees were shown 'video after video' of black people being abused during racial sensitivity training, staff claim - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5796637/Starbucks-employees-thought-training-videos-disturbing.html
USA Today: Starbucks racial bias training will include rapper Common, lots of dialogue - https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/05/23/starbucks-racial-bias-training-hip-hop-common-ipads/638335002/
Starbucks YouTube: Stanley Nelson—Story of Access - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o__5xvIE3bU
Starbucks Channel: The Third Place - https://starbuckschannel.com/thethirdplace/
BoingBoing: Here's the Starbucks racial bias training video employees saw - https://boingboing.net/2018/06/01/heres-the-starbucks-racial-b.html
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