Ep. 21 Emily Peyton, Constitutional Candidate, on VT Constitution violations by this administration

Emily Peyton and I discuss our Vermont Constitution and why its time for the citizens to take back our indubitable, inalienable and indefeasible rights...listen in as we go over the highlights of our Constitution upon which our freedoms rest, but only if we are willing to defend them, and take them back.THE COUNTY SHERIFF'S HANDBOOK"The general rule is that an unconstitutional statute, though having theform and name of law, is in reality no law, but is wholly void andineffective for any purpose, since its unconstitutionality dates from thetime of its enactment... In legal contemplation, it is as inoperative as if ithad never been passed... Since an unconstitutional law is void, thegeneral principles follow that it imposes no duties, confers no right,creates no office, bestows no power or authority on anyone, affords noprotection and justifies no acts performed under it... A void act cannotbe legally consistent with a valid one. An unconstitutional law cannotoperate to supersede any existing law. Indeed insofar as a statute runscounter to the fundamental law of the land, (the Constitution) it issuperseded thereby. No one is bound to obey an unconstitutional lawand no courts are bound to enforce it." Bonnett v. Vallier, 116 N.W.885, 136 Wis. 193 (1908); NORTON v. SHELBY COUNTY, 118 U.S.425 (1886)Emily Peyton's site:Vermont Governor's Emergency PowersVermont Consitution