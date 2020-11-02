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Ep. 21 Emily Peyton, Constitutional Candidate, on VT Constitution violations by this administration
CONVERSATIONS WITH VERMONTERS
CONVERSATIONS WITH VERMONTERS
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5 views • November 02, 2020
Emily Peyton and I discuss our Vermont Constitution and why its time for the citizens to take back our indubitable, inalienable and indefeasible rights...listen in as we go over the highlights of our Constitution upon which our freedoms rest, but only if we are willing to defend them, and take them back.

https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/the%20county%20sheriff

THE COUNTY SHERIFF'S HANDBOOK

"The general rule is that an unconstitutional statute, though having the
form and name of law, is in reality no law, but is wholly void and
ineffective for any purpose, since its unconstitutionality dates from the
time of its enactment... In legal contemplation, it is as inoperative as if it
had never been passed... Since an unconstitutional law is void, the
general principles follow that it imposes no duties, confers no right,
creates no office, bestows no power or authority on anyone, affords no
protection and justifies no acts performed under it... A void act cannot
be legally consistent with a valid one. An unconstitutional law cannot
operate to supersede any existing law. Indeed insofar as a statute runs
counter to the fundamental law of the land, (the Constitution) it is
superseded thereby. No one is bound to obey an unconstitutional law
and no courts are bound to enforce it." Bonnett v. Vallier, 116 N.W.
885, 136 Wis. 193 (1908); NORTON v. SHELBY COUNTY, 118 U.S.
425 (1886)

Emily Peyton's site:
https://www.emilypeyton.com/

Vermont Governor's Emergency Powers
https://law.justia.com/codes/vermont/2014/title-20/chapter-1/section-9

Vermont Consitution
https://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/constitution-of-the-state-of-vermont/
Keywords
vermontvtconsitutionpeyton
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy