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Pfizer Admits Most People DO NOT NEED EXPERIMENTAL gene therapy "vaccine"
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71 views • October 21, 2021
Pfizer Admits Most People DO NOT NEED EXPERIMENTAL gene therapy "vaccine"
This is nothing more than a coup against humanity. Research the UN Agenda for the 21st Century.
Normal people know NATURAL IMMUNITY is SUPERIOR to anything else, let alone experimental, poisonous, dna altering kill shot, full of spike protein, graphene oxide, heavy metal, parasites, nano particles and only God know what else – BUT if you took the jab you NO LONGER HAVE "NATURAL" IMMUNITY. You no longer are a human being but pharma owned slave, walking GMO bio weapon, REAL danger to pure blood people.
source:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realredelephants/view/pfizer-admits-most-people-do-not-615e4ba1bea1f68d45f28d69
This is nothing more than a coup against humanity. Research the UN Agenda for the 21st Century.
Normal people know NATURAL IMMUNITY is SUPERIOR to anything else, let alone experimental, poisonous, dna altering kill shot, full of spike protein, graphene oxide, heavy metal, parasites, nano particles and only God know what else – BUT if you took the jab you NO LONGER HAVE "NATURAL" IMMUNITY. You no longer are a human being but pharma owned slave, walking GMO bio weapon, REAL danger to pure blood people.
source:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realredelephants/view/pfizer-admits-most-people-do-not-615e4ba1bea1f68d45f28d69
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