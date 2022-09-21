The Claim That 50-100 Million People Died In 1918 Spanish Flu Is Complete Bullshit

The Claim That 50-100 Million People Died worldwide In 1918 Spanish Flu Is Complete Bullshit says Lee Merritt, MD.
Lee Merritt, MD says the death count started at one million, then 5 million, then 10 million, then 20 million, then 50-100 million.
The full 1:11 hour video of "The Five Docs Monthly Update - July 2022" is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9rqSLrqAF70v/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.