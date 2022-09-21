The Claim That 50-100 Million People Died In 1918 Spanish Flu Is Complete Bullshit

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The Claim That 50-100 Million People Died worldwide In 1918 Spanish Flu Is Complete Bullshit says Lee Merritt, MD.
Lee Merritt, MD says the death count started at one million, then 5 million, then 10 million, then 20 million, then 50-100 million.
The full 1:11 hour video of "The Five Docs Monthly Update - July 2022" is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9rqSLrqAF70v/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News