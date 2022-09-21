Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Claim That 50-100 Million People Died In 1918 Spanish Flu Is Complete Bullshit
1751 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

The Claim That 50-100 Million People Died worldwide In 1918 Spanish Flu Is Complete Bullshit says Lee Merritt, MD.

Lee Merritt, MD says the death count started at one million, then 5 million, then 10 million, then 20 million, then 50-100 million.

The full 1:11 hour video of "The Five Docs Monthly Update - July 2022" is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9rqSLrqAF70v/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
bsspanish flureported deathslee merritt md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket