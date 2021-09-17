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Angel White: Osas Touched by God [17.09.2021]
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20 views • September 17, 2021
Note: I am born and raised In the environment and the area (the 'Hood' Copenhagen) were there are many satanists and People who live in Satan's way with daily taking cannabis, hash, drink, drugs ... I meet them every day, everyone knows my attitude, as late as today on a outside Cafe I was sitting with a young man on 29 years, totally brainwashed, referred that pedophilia could sometimes be okay ... sick person...
Sermon by Pastor Steven Anderson from Faithful Word Baptist Church
Music by Katcha - Touched By God (Quiet Storm Mix)
I find it extremely interesting that occultist Aleister Crowley died aged 72 on December 1st,1947. 72 years later on the very same day was when the first patient to be diagnosed with 2019-nCoV (COVID 19) December 1st, 2019.
MoonChild
How many miles to Babylon?
79 views Sep 17, 2021
Angel White
17.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1kPu3bN4zZg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg
Sermon by Pastor Steven Anderson from Faithful Word Baptist Church
Music by Katcha - Touched By God (Quiet Storm Mix)
I find it extremely interesting that occultist Aleister Crowley died aged 72 on December 1st,1947. 72 years later on the very same day was when the first patient to be diagnosed with 2019-nCoV (COVID 19) December 1st, 2019.
MoonChild
How many miles to Babylon?
79 views Sep 17, 2021
Angel White
17.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1kPu3bN4zZg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg
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