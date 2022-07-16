Concerning Study Shows Brains Are Deteriorating: America Sees Drastic Drop In IQ

Stew Peters Show.





This generation is DUMB! Why is that?





Noots joins to discuss how we can take back our health, mind, & soul in a way that would never be given to you by any medical doctor today!





The things that we eat today are constantly contaminated with heavy metals, plastics and toxic pesticides, & if we don’t start taking that seriously, we will all be left with an I.Q. NO HIGHER than 70!!!





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Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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