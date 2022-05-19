Tom Renz: Exposing Nazi Agenda of WEF

Tom Renz: Exposing Nazi Agenda of WEFAttorney Thomas Renz became one of the most recognizable freedom fighters in America thanks to his tireless work against the tyrannical Covid mandates and the forces behind them.In this interview with The New American, Mr. Renz exposed the deeply evil and inhumane agenda of the globalist elites, in particular the World Economic Forum (WEF), the most disturbing parts of which are their open admiration of despotic regimes of the past and their pursuit of the depopulation agenda.Mr. Renz also shared his predictions for the next phases of the Great Reset. He said there would be staggering food inflation, an energy crisis, and an economic collapse – all carefully engineered to destabilize America and then bring it down."We are at war… Everything that means to be an American is under attack," warned Mr. Renz.The attorney called on people to look reality in the face and pay attention to what the promoters of the Great Reset are saying and doing; spread the word; stand for your country by securing elections; keep peacefully fighting every single day.To learn more about and support Thomas Renz, please click here:To keep updated on Renz’s work, please visit his Substack at: