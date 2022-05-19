BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tom Renz: Exposing Nazi Agenda of WEF
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2073 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
105 views • May 19, 2022
Tom Renz: Exposing Nazi Agenda of WEF

Attorney Thomas Renz became one of the most recognizable freedom fighters in America thanks to his tireless work against the tyrannical Covid mandates and the forces behind them.

In this interview with The New American, Mr. Renz exposed the deeply evil and inhumane agenda of the globalist elites, in particular the World Economic Forum (WEF), the most disturbing parts of which are their open admiration of despotic regimes of the past and their pursuit of the depopulation agenda.

Mr. Renz also shared his predictions for the next phases of the Great Reset. He said there would be staggering food inflation, an energy crisis, and an economic collapse – all carefully engineered to destabilize America and then bring it down.

"We are at war… Everything that means to be an American is under attack," warned Mr. Renz.

The attorney called on people to look reality in the face and pay attention to what the promoters of the Great Reset are saying and doing; spread the word; stand for your country by securing elections; keep peacefully fighting every single day.

To learn more about and support Thomas Renz, please click here:
https://renz-law.com/

To keep updated on Renz’s work, please visit his Substack at:
https://tomrenz.substack.com/
Keywords
naziagendaofexposingweftom renz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Thai Foreign Minister Tells Israeli Tourists to Respect Local Laws

Thai Foreign Minister Tells Israeli Tourists to Respect Local Laws

Morgan S. Verity
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
France&#8217;s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

France’s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

Morgan S. Verity
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy