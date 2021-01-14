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100M Trump Supporters Are Greater than 25M and Commander Smabo is Coming
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100 views • January 14, 2021
Trump supporters outnumber "The Guy" voters by 3:1 but Trump supporters act like we are in the minority. Plus, Commander Smabo will save the day to promote small business owners across America. Look forward to Commander Smabo's first interview with a Georgia real estate broker.
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