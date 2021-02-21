A sexual predator who followed his victim off a bus and assaulted her has been jailed for life after police used CCTV and a facial recognition software to catch him.



Craig Walters, 39, followed the young woman off a bus in Cardiff late at night in November 2019 and attempted to drag her to a secluded spot before a passer-by intervened.



Footage showed Walters walking behind the woman along a road before grabbing her from behind and dragging her onto a patch of grass.



He was arrested within 48 hours of the attack on November 2019 after South Wales Police were able to analyse CCTV on the bus and match the image of the suspect to Walters using Retrospective Facial Recognition.



Walters, who pleaded guilty to false imprisonment with intent to commit a sexual offence, was given a life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of six years before he is eligible for parole.