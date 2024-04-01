1998 Prophecy 18 - Beware The Veil Of Darkness That Has Come From Hell! "Children are being force fed violence, death, destruction, homosexuality, porn," The Bible teaches family survival

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 18 - Beware The Veil Of Darkness That Has Come From Hell! Excerpts "Your babies are getting pregnant and told it's alright, just get an abortion they are told. Not one thought for the innocent child that was not taught sexual promiscuity is SIN and leads to corruption of the soul. Not one thought of the torture of that innocent baby as it lies in the mother's womb. Though the mother may be just a youngster herself, she sins against ME, Almighty God YAHUVEH and she sins against her unborn baby that only wanted to be born, as she has it executed. There is no difference between a gun used for murder and a doctor used for murder. It is all murder in MY eyes. The mother also sins against her body, soul and Spirit. Her mind will never forget, although I can forgive if she will ask ME and turn away from this evil.













I prophecy now something so horrible to contemplate but the murders are going to become more prevalent. The parents will fear their children. The children will control their parents as this rebellion has been allowed to grow. The states will say 'they own your children.' The states will pass laws to keep your children from getting disciplined by the parents. Parental rights have been stripped away little by little till soon you parents will have no rights. Don't let this continue! Satan can't take what you don't give him. Take back your children in MY Name! Take your children out of these dens of iniquities; you are educating them at the expense of their souls."



