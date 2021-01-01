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Those who are awake and fighting against this tyranny, be prepared to be blamed for operation DARK WINTER
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170 views • January 01, 2021
The next wave released on us.. They will say those who didn't wear masks or didn't socially distance or get the vaccine are to blame for this new Bio weapon or whatever the hell evil they have planned for us. It will make us look like we're conspiracy theorists once again. No one said Evil isn't intelligent! Masterplan. God be with us all!
Thank you to Dr Heiko Schoning and World Freedom Alliance
Thank you to Dr Heiko Schoning and World Freedom Alliance
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